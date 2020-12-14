Delores J. Rumple, 79, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Adams Woodcrest.

Delores was born Nov. 13, 1941, in Adams County, to Clarence and Helena Etzler Weber. She married William H. “Bill” Rumple May 4, 1968; her husband preceded her in death Nov. 20, 2008.

She worked for Fort Wayne Wire Die Inc. for 49 years, retiring in 2006. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and baking, and loved her time with her grandchildren.

Delores is survived by two sons, Paul (Jennifer) Rumple of Decatur and Tim (Jami) Rumple of Berne; two brothers, Eugene (Bev) Weber of Decatur and Don (Sandy) Weber of South Carolina; a sister, Ruth Mae Heffelmire of Tipton; two grandsons, Grant and Cash Rumple; and three step-grandchildren, Alec Maples, Preston Hillery, and Caleb Hillery.

A son, James R. Rumple, preceded her in death on April 13, 2008.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at the Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with calling 90 minutes hour prior to the service from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Pastor Jay Carter will be officiating and burial will immediately follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Geneva.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the A.C.C.F. James R. Rumple Vocational Scholarship.

To sign our guest book, click on www.hshfuneralhome.com