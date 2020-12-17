Home State & National News COVID-19 deaths climb as Indiana’s virus spread continues COVID-19 deaths climb as Indiana’s virus spread continues December 17, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Indiana budget outlook improves, but money’s still tight State & National News Indiana hospitals warn surge could overwhelm them State & National News Hopeful sign: Midwestern states see drop in new virus cases