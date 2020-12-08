Carol J. Yeiter, 87, of Warren, died at 4:48 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

She was born June 17, 1933, in Huntington County. She married Ray Yeiter Sunday, Feb. 7, 1954, her husband survives.

Also surviving are a son, David (Janice) Yeiter of Bippus; a daughter, Cheryl Stanley of Columbia City; four grandsons, 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Martha Stucky of Warren and Marylin Kunz of California.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louie Mills and Mabel Tyner Mills, and two sisters, Nancy Ziegler and Shirley Myers.

Interment will take place at a later date at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren. Arrangements are being handled by Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.

