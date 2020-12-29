Betty Davis, 84, of Warren, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at her home. She was born Jan. 2, 1936, in Wells County, to George Mille and Alice Poole Miller. She married Dick Nelson.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Terry Nelson; two daughters, Cheryl Nelson and Teresa Nelson; four brothers, Donald “Peewee” Miller, Ronald Miller, Johnny Miller, and Bud Miller; and two sisters, Linda Ervin and Carolyn Scheidt.

Survivors include a son, Perry Nelson of Warren; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, Perry (Dixie) Miller of Hartford City; and a sister, Barbara (Gene) Miller-Holm of Marion.

The Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren, is in charge of arrangements.

