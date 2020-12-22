Bettie J. Anderson, 89, of Bluffton, passed away at 4 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton. She was born Sunday, Aug. 23, 1931, in Grant County. Ms. Anderson spent her early years in Van Buren and Montpelier before moving to Wells County where she had lived for many years. Bettie was a graduate of Van Buren High School. After high school, she continued her education where she received her LPN degree in 1970. She was a member of the Cornerstone Nazarene Church in Montpelier. Bettie formerly worked at Meadowvale, Caylor Nickel, and then later retired from West Haven in Bluffton. She was an avid card player and enjoyed fishing, gardening, canning, camping, and spending time with her grandchildren.

She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Sherry J. Coleman of Tempe, Ariz.; son, Doug N. (Kim) Anderson of Bluffton; brother, Harry (Shirley) Brewer of Van Buren; sister, Patty Jones of Gas City; several nieces and nephews; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Brewer; mother, Carrie Marie (Jackson) Brewer; former husband, Karl N. Anderson; and daughter, Tamara L. Schambers.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier, Saturday, Dec. 26, from 1 to 3 p.m. A service to celebrate her life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, with Pastor Laura High officiating. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

Memorials may be made to Christian Care Retirement Community 720 E. Dustman Road, Bluffton.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier. Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com