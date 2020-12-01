Bertrand “Ted” Foreman, 78, of Bluffton, passed away at 5:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne.

He was born Aug. 5, 1942, to Max Foreman and Mary Daugherty Foreman. He married Becky Pond Bennett Aug. 8, 1994, in Bluffton; his wife survives.

Ted was a 1960 graduate of Bluffton High School. He worked at Franklin Electric for 42 years, retiring in 2004. He formerly attended Prairie Friends Church in rural Travisville.

Ted loved to be outdoors. He enjoyed planting and mowing his yard and plowing snow. He was a member of the Moose Lodge 242 in Bluffton and was an avid IU basketball fan — GO HOOSIERS!

Loving survivors include his wife, Becky Pond Bennett Foreman of Bluffton; two sons, Troy (Sherri) Foreman of Poneto and Stephen Foreman of South Bend; a daughter, Teresa Foreman of Bluffton; a stepdaughter, Julie Korporal of Warren; a stepson, Ben Bennett of Warren; and 10 grandchildren and 14 great -grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Donald Foreman.

Ted’s family will be having a private graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren with Pastor Troy Drayer officiating.

Preferred memorials are to the Wells County 4-H Association, 1240 4-H Park Road, Bluffton, IN 46714

Arrangements are being handled by the Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.