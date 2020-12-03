Wells County Regional

Sewer District

Liberty Township, Indiana

Liberty Center Sanitary Sewer

Sealed Bids for the Liberty Center Sanitary Sewer project will be received by the Wells County Regional Sewer District. Bids must be deliveried to the Wells County Health Department, 223 W. Washington Street Bluffton, Indiana 46714 by Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. local time. At that time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read in the Lower-Level Multi-Purpose Room, 223 W. Washington Street Bluffton, Indiana 46714. No Bids will be received in the Lower-Level Multi-Purpose Room.

The Project includes the following Work: The installation of a gravity sewer/grinder pump station collection system and pump station with forcemain transportation system to service the Liberty Center area.

Information and Bidding Documents for the Project can be found and downloaded at the following website: choiceoneengineering.com/projects-out-for-bid. All official notifications, addenda, and other Bidding Documents will be offered through the designated website. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for Bidding Documents, including addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office of Choice One.

For all further requirements regarding bid submittal, qualifications, procedures, and contract award, refer to the Instructions to Bidders that are included in the Bidding Documents.

Owner: Wells County Regional Sewer District

By: Mike Mossburg

Title: WCRSD Board President

Date: December 3, 2020

December 10, 2020

oj, nb 12/3, 12/10

hspaxlp