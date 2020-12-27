Home Opinions 2020’s word is ‘pandemic,’ but next year’s is ‘entropy’ 2020’s word is ‘pandemic,’ but next year’s is ‘entropy’ December 27, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions The U.S. should not hold back half of its vaccine doses. Distribute them now. Opinions Tevi Troy’s ‘Fight House’ holds valuable lessons for a Biden administration Opinions Searching for the right word for 2020