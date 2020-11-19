Vivian Drabenstott

Vivian Emma Drabenstott, 95, dearly beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister in Christ, passed away in her sleep on Nov. 15, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.

Vivian lived a long, blessed life and her faith, hope and love inspired many. She was hospitable, kind and nurturing, and a mighty prayer warrior. She loved God’s word and until very recently wrote daily in her Bible journal (her last one was a survey of the Minor Prophets) in her beautiful script. She practiced godly contentment and often said, “I’m just so thankful.” She often shared memories and the collected wisdom of growing up in a small farmhouse on the prairie shared with her parents, five brothers, an aunt and uncle, and two cousins, who became like sisters to her.

She met the love of her life, Herman Drabenstott, in 1944, when he was working at the University of Minnesota. Sharing deep farm roots, they decided to take up farming in Herman’s home in Markle. Farming and food were at the heart of Vivian’s life. There is no telling how many fabulous home cooked meals she prepared over the decades, along with tending a huge garden and canning and freezing its bounty. Vivian and Herman raised their three children on that farm in Wells County, instilling in them faith, goodness and virtue of hard work.

After the kids were grown and with Herman’s encouragement, Vivian went back to college at age 43 and earned her BA and MA from St. Francis University. She taught elementary art for 15 years, ending her career at Ossian School. Vivian enjoyed many types of art, and she also played the piano, her melodies often heard in the hallway of her retirement residence. Vivian and Herman moved to Kansas City in 1997 to be near their last group of grandchildren. Vivian was the epitome of love and faith to her family. She never stopped giving her love, her wisdom, and her faithful example of following Jesus. She believed the good news of the Kingdom of God and the name of Jesus Christ and was a humble servant in His service for more than 80 years. She had a wonderful life that blessed us so greatly. She now sleeps awaiting the return and call of her Lord and Master.

Vivian was born to A. Roy and Emma Johnson on their farm in Hector, Minn., on Feb. 14, 1925.

She and Herman were united in marriage on Aug. 11, 1946, the start of a remarkably beautiful marriage that endured 71 years.

Vivian leaves behind son, Jon Drabenstott of Ypsilanti, Mich.; a daughter, Jane Szabo and her husband, Jim of Waldport, Ore.; son, Mark Drabenstott and his wife, Peggy of Kansas City, Mo.; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her beloved Herman; her parents; her brothers, Gordon, David and Robert Johnson; and her granddaughter, Rachel Drabenstott.

Due to the pandemic, there will be a private family graveside service at Star of Hope Cemetery in Huntington County. In the coming weeks, there will be an online memorial service and celebration of life. Details forthcoming on Jane Szabo’s Facebook.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Vivian’s memory can be made out to Williamsburg Christadelphian Foundation in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.

