Trent D. Miller, 49, of Huntington, died unexpectedly Nov. 24, 2020, at his home.

He was born April 2, 1971, to Ronnie Lee Miller and Sabra Miller. His father preceded him in death.

Survivors include a daughter, Britny Miller of Marion; a son, Broc Miller of Marion; his mother, Sabra Miller of Marion; a brother, Shane (Kim) Miller of rural Warren; and three grandchildren and two step-siblings.

Interment will be at Marion National Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home in Van Buren.