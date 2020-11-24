Home State & National News Thanksgiving pleas mostly ignored Thanksgiving pleas mostly ignored November 24, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News ACLU sues Manchester schools over T-shirt dispute State & National News Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations push to yet another new high State & National News GSA says Biden won the election; transition begins