Sally Constance Brownfield, 66, of Bluffton, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Signature Healthcare of Bluffton.

She was born June 8, 1954, to Delphine and Stephen Lentini in Tucson, Ariz. Sally previously resided in Fort Wayne and Corona, Calif. She married her high school sweetheart, Paul Brownfield, on Feb. 3, 1973, in Terre Haute.

Survivors include her daughter, Jenna (Jim) Bowman; son, Nick (Dana) Brownfield; grandchildren Sunny, Elliott, Bella, and Brock; brother, Joseph Lentini, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; daughter, Brandi; granddaughter, Krystina; and brothers, Gary Lentini and Steve Lentini.

She was a homemaker and a friend to many. Sally enjoyed reading, especially vampire and horror novels, fishing, and being outdoors with her family.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Sally’s honor Saturday, Nov. 7, at Life Community Church, 428 S. Oak St, Bluffton. Friends and family are invited to celebrate her life anytime between 3 and 5 p.m. For the safety of the family and all visitors, we ask that you practice social distancing.

Memorials may be made in Sally’s memory to the Friends of Ouabache State Park.