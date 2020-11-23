Russell Iida, 57, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at the TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. His death came following a short illness.

Russell was born Nov. 24, 1962, in Lihue, Hawaii, to Steven and Mervilyn K. Iwasaki Iida. His father survives in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Russell graduated in 1980 from Kapaa High School in Hawaii. He married Laura J. Miller July 25, 1987, in Bluffton. She survives in Bluffton.

He was manager of the United Airlines Fort Wayne division for many years, and was currently a driver for TMC of Des Moines, Iowa. Russell was a member of Bluffton Church of the Nazarene, where he was active with Sunday school and was a worship team member. He enjoyed singing and playing his guitar. He was an avid golfer and collected model airplanes. During his college years, he was a member of a men’s quartet called Common Bond. What brought him the most joy was spending time with his family and grandchildren and his grand fur puppy, “Kekoa.” Russell never met a stranger and would always greet you with a big smile.

In addition to his father and his wife, Russell is survived by a son, Justin S. Iida; three daughters, Jackie (Brandon) Lortie, Jasmine Iida, and Jillian Iida (fiance’ Reggie Garrett), all of Bluffton; two grandchildren, Brielle and Emmett Lortie of Bluffton; three sisters, Stephanie Nago and Renee Yamashiro, both of Kapa’a, Hawaii, and Nalani Yoshida of Waipahu, Hawaii; and his stepmother, Nikki Iida of Honolulu, Hawaii.

He was preceded in death by his mother and his stepfather, Take Yamashiro.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at the funeral home with additional visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Tim Miller will officiate at the service.

For everyone’s safety, we ask that you practice social distancing. Masks are required for visitation and for the funeral services. During the current COVID-19 guidelines, we are only allowed a limited number of people in the building at a time. We appreciate your cooperation and patience.

Memorials contributions in Russell’s memory may be made to Illumin8 Ministries.

Online condolences: www.goodwincaleharnish.com

