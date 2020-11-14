Richard Reed Bonham, 92, of Warren, died at 12:11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

Richard was born Oct. 21, 1928, in Huntington, to Elijah and Hattie Schiling Bonham. He married Cynthia Wiley Feb. 20, 1966, at the Warren Church of Christ; his wife preceded him in death Sept. 18, 2017.

Richard was also preceded in death by his parents; his twin brother, Paul Bonham; and a son, Brian J. Myers.

Survivors include a daughter, Rose Ann Carroll of Huntington; six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandson; and a sister, Carolyn Grigsby of Illinois.

Calling will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at the Warren Church of Christ, 302 N. Wayne St. in Warren. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Warren Church of Christ, with additional viewing one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Thompson Home Cemetery in rural Warren.

The Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com