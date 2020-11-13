Randy D. Cook, 59, of Keystone, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at IU Health Blackford Hospital in Hartford City. He was born on Thursday, May 11, 1961, in Decatur. He married Rita (Alter) Cook on Friday, March 23, 1984, in Blackford County.

Survivors include his wife; children, Christopher (Wendy) Cook of Montpelier, Demetria (Brandon) Dunnuck of Montpelier, Steven Cook of Keystone, Rena Cook of Keystone, and Michael Cook of Petroleum; siblings, Rock (Joan) Cook of Michigan, Ronnie (Juli) Cook of Montpelier, Renee (Michael) Esslinger of Hartford City, Rolella Cook of Dunkirk, Rick Cook of Petroleum, Rachel (Tim) Sills of Dunkirk, and Robin Cook of Dunkirk; and 16 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by parents.

Burial will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, Montpelier.

