NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION
IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT
OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA
DOCKET NO.
90C01-2011-EU-0000
Notice is hereby given that JAMI KAY PROUGH was on the 10th day of November, 2020, appointed personal representative of the estate of RICHARD E. THOMPSON, deceased, who died on the 22nd day of October, 2020, The Personal Representative is authorized to administer this estate without Court supervision.
All persons who have claims against the estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the Clerk of the Wells Circuit Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or those claims will be forever barred.
Witness my hand and the seal of the Court, this 10th day of November, 2020.
Beth Davis
Clerk, Wells Circuit Court
Roy R. Johnson
Attorney No. 4937-90
ANDREWS & CRELL, PC
116 South Main Street
Bluffton, IN 46714
Telephone (260) 824-4049
Facsimile: (260) 827-5099
E-mail: royrjohnson@adamswells.com
Attorneys for Personal Representative
