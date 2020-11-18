NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT

OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA

DOCKET NO.

90C01-2011-EU-0000

Notice is hereby given that JAMI KAY PROUGH was on the 10th day of November, 2020, appointed personal representative of the estate of RICHARD E. THOMPSON, deceased, who died on the 22nd day of October, 2020, The Personal Representative is authorized to administer this estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against the estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the Clerk of the Wells Circuit Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or those claims will be forever barred.

Witness my hand and the seal of the Court, this 10th day of November, 2020.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Roy R. Johnson

Attorney No. 4937-90

ANDREWS & CRELL, PC

116 South Main Street

Bluffton, IN 46714

Telephone (260) 824-4049

Facsimile: (260) 827-5099

E-mail: royrjohnson@adamswells.com

Attorneys for Personal Representative

