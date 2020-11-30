Philip “Phil” R. Moser, 81, of rural Decatur, passed away Thursday morning, Nov. 26, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Phil was born in Bluffton on Feb. 1, 1939, to Harold A. and Aldine (Kaehr) Moser. He married Jean Isch in Bluffton, on Apr. 11, 1965; she survives.

A 1957 graduate of Adams Central High School, Phil served in the United States Army from 1962 until 1963, stationed in France. He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church and was a lifelong farmer in Adams and Wells counties.

Phil enjoyed vacationing, traveling, and listening to southern gospel music. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family. He was someone who enjoyed conversation with others and seemed to always “know someone wherever he went.”

In addition to his wife, Phil is survived by two sons, Lonny Moser of Berne and Klint (Amy) Moser of Decatur; two daughters, Lyn (Tom) Steffen of Bluffton and Krista (Brett) Eisberg of Decatur; two sisters, Ann (Jerry) Gerber of Bluffton and Cindy (Leon) Kauffman of Monroe; a sister-in-law, Pat Bertsch of Decatur; 11 grandchildren, Shane (Leah) Moser, Aaron and Lauren Moser, Jessica (Jordan) Ehrman, Jenae (Randy) Gerber, Janean (Philip) Gerber, Jori Steffen, Trevor and Audrey Eisberg, and Grace and Kate Moser; and six great-grandchildren.

Aside from his parents, Phil was preceded in death by a grandson, Grant Moser, and a brother, Dwight “Butch” Moser.

Private family visitation will be held at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A public funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at the Apostolic Christian Church East, with Mark Gerber and Doyle Frauhiger officiating. There will be no visitation prior to the service at the church. The church ushers and funeral home staff will be directing guests to their seats. The funeral service will also be available for listening online via the ACCentral app or at www.blufftoncountry.com.

Private family burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery, with military rites conducted by the United States Army Honor Guard in conjunction with the American Legion Post 43 of Decatur.

Masks are required for funeral service at the church; we appreciate your cooperation.

Memorial donations may be made to Christian Care Retirement Community, Gateway Woods, or Wells County Food and Clothing Bank.

