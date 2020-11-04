TO INTERESTED PARTIES:

You are notified that Eric A. Wenger, Amy J. Wenger, James M. Wenger II and Mollie J. Wenger, the owners of certain real estate contiguous to the City of Bluffton, Indiana, has filed with the Common Council of the City of Bluffton, Wells County, Indiana, their petition for annexation of certain real estate into the City of Bluffton, Indiana. The property is located on the north side of CR 200 North just west of the Walmart Shopping Center, Bluffton, Indiana (the “Territory”). The legal description for the Territory to be annex is set forth in the Petition For Annexation which may be viewed and examined in the office of the City of Bluffton Clerk/Treasurer.

You are further notified that the Petition and Ordinance No. 1526 to annex the Territory will be considered at a public hearing to be conducted by the Common Council of the City of Bluffton at the Common Council Chambers on the second floor of the Bluffton City Hall, 128 East Market Street, Bluffton, Indiana, commencing at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 24th day of November, 2020. Persons interested in being heard either in favor of or in opposition to the Petition and the Ordinance are invited to attend. The Common Council of the City of Bluffton, Indiana, may, after such public hearing on the Petition, grant the request by the adoption of the Ordinance to annex the territory into the City of Bluffton, Indiana not earlier than December 8, 2020, 14 days after the public hearing.

Tamara D. Runyon,

IAMC, MMC, CPFA

City Clerk-Treasurer

128 East Market Street

Bluffton, Indiana 46714

(260) 824-0612

nb 11/4

hspaxlp