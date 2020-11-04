TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff Sale File number: 90-20-0030-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Wednesday, December 09, 2020 at 2:00 pm

Sale Location: Wells County Courthouse First Floor, 102 W Market St, Bluffton, IN

Judgment to be Satisfied: $34,106.97

Cause Number: 90D01-1909-MF-000033

Plaintiff: THREE RIVERS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Defendant: THE ESTATE OF OSCAR D. RAMSEYER and ET AL.

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Wells County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

LOT NUMBERED EIGHTEEN (18) AS KNOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE RECORDED PLAT OF SLEEPY HOLLOW ADDITION NO. 1 IN WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA, REFERENCE BEING HAD TO PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 229 OF THE WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA RECORDS, NOW WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF BLUFFTON, WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA

Commonly Known as: 15 GARDEN LANE, BLUFFTON, IN 46714

Parcel No. 90-05-34-500-018.000-011

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

* An entire Sheriff’s Sale may be cancelled due to inclement weather or other county emergencies. If the entire Sheriffs Sale is cancelled, each parcel will be cancelled. Each parcel will be assigned to the next available sale (normally 2 months from original sale). This will allow compliance with Indiana Code concerning posting, publication, and serving time frames. Also, new Sheriff’s Sale fees will be assessed and the parcels will be automatically re-advertised. The plaintiff will be responsible for the new fees and advertising costs.

Steven J Bradford,

Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 22906-64

Bradford Law Firm

5746 Coventry Lane

Fort Wayne, IN 46802

(260) 459-6678

Scott Holliday, Sheriff

By: Karen Thompson,

Jail Commander

Phone: 260/824.3426

Lancaster Township

The Sheriffs Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

PLEASE SERVE:

U.S. ATTORNEY THOMAS L. KIRSCH II

5400 FEDERAL PLAZA, SUITE 1500

HAMMOND, IN 46320

MONYA LAFOLLETTE

5759 N. STATE RAOD 1

OSSIAN, IN 46777

THE ESTATE OF OSCAR D. RAMSEYER

15 GARDEN LANE

BLUFFTON, IN 46714

TRISH YEASER

6737 COUNTY ROAD 56

SAINT JOE, IN 46785

nb 11/4, 11/11, 11/18

hspaxlp