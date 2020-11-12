Notice is hereby given that the BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 24th day of November, 2020, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Zanesville United Methodist Church/Tower Life Center, 11811 Wayne Street, Zanesville, IN 46799 for the purpose of a Variance.

Current Zoning: R-1

Proposed Variance: To increase the size allowance from 16 sq. ft. to 33.25 sq. ft.

Common Location: The subject property is located at 11811 Wayne Street, Zanesville, Indiana. 46799

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 3.76 acres in the NW quarter of Section 3 Township 28N Range 11E in Union Township.

Dated this 6th day of November, 2020

WELLS COUNTY BOARD

OF ZONING APPEALS

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

