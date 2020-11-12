Notice is hereby given that the BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 24th day of November, 2020, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Brandon & Amanda Nusbaumer, 1617 E 300 N, Bluffton, IN 46714 for the purpose of a Special Exception.

Current Zoning: A-1

Proposed Special Exception: To allow a temporary mobile home longer than 90 days.

Common Location: The subject property is located at 1617 E 300 N, Bluffton, Indiana. 46714

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 1.77 in the SE quarter of Section 17 Township 27N Range 12E in Lancaster Township.

Dated this 6th day of November, 2020

WELLS COUNTY BOARD

OF ZONING APPEALS

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

