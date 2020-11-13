Home State & National News More Indiana schools move online as COVID-19 spread spikes More Indiana schools move online as COVID-19 spread spikes November 13, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Screening misses many COVID-19 cases State & National News States ramp up for biggest vaccination effort in U.S. history State & National News Census Bureau denies fake data allegations by census workers