Mary Ann Bair, 92, of Warren and formerly of Huntington, died at 8:15 p.m. on October 28, 2020, at Heritage Pointe in Warren. Mary was born on May 12, 1928, in Huntington to John Dewey and Eva Delores (Schorey) Steward. Mary married Edwin C. Bair on Aug. 7, 1948.

Survivors include son, Thomas (Teri) Bair of Missouri City, Texas; daughter, Dawn (Randy) Jones of Warren; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brother Bennie Steward of Huntington.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings, J.D. Steward, Justine Campbell, Warren Steward, Marvin Steward, and Mauri Steward.

Due to the current circumstances regarding COVID-19, only a private service will be held. Internment will be at Gardens of Memory in rural Marion.

Arrangements are being handled by Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, Warren.