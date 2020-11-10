Martha Humphrey, 94, of Bluffton, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Signature Health Care of Bluffton.

She was born on March 2, 1926, in Leslie County, Ky. to Hargis Begley and Ella D. (Davidson) Begley.

A homemaker, Martha also worked at the Caylor-Nickel Clinic, as a housekeeper for 23 years.

Survivors include her children, Hargis Sizemore of Ossian, Mary Lou (William) Conrad of Swayzee, Wayne Humphrey, Kenny Humphrey, Mark (Marie) Humphrey, all of Bluffton, and a son-in-law, Larry LaFevers of Poneto, along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Martha is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walter; along with her sons, Jerry, Charlie and Carlos Humphrey; and her daughters, Dolly Jane Shepherd and Barbara LaFevers, Susie Mae Shepherd, Lena Humphrey; along with siblings; Siller Long, Mary Betz, Sally Williams, Mae Robison and Chester Begley, Louise Luginbill.

A graveside service will be held for Martha will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 10, 2020) at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton with Jeff Lemler officiating.

Memorials may be made in Martha’s memory to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation.

The safety of the family and all visitors is our utmost priority. For everyone’s safety, we ask that you practice social distancing. Masks are required for Martha’s service at the cemetery. We appreciate your cooperation and patience.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Humphrey family at www.thomarich.com.