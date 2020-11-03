We will update this page after the polls close at 6 p.m. Pick up the Wednesday, Nov. 4, edition of The News-Banner for election coverage.
Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District Board
At-large
Hank Koby:
Angie Sheets:
District 3
Neil Draper:
Trent White:
Southern Wells Community Schools Board
Nottingham Township
Todd Fiechter:
Eric Johnson:
Indiana governor, Wells County’s votes
Eric Holcomb, R (I):
Woody Myers, D:
Donald Rainwater, L:
Indiana’s 3rd District for the U.S. House of Representatives, Wells County’s votes
Jim Banks, R (I):
Chip Coldiron, D: