NOTICE OF HEARING FOR

11/13/2020

Notice is hereby given that the will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 3rd day of December, 2020, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of LIFTOFF LLC, PO Box 81, Bluffton, IN 46714 for the purpose of a Rezoning.

Current Zoning: B-3

Proposed Zoning: R-3

Common Location: The subject property is located at 5.36 acres off Lamar Street with road frontage along Main St., Bluffton, Indiana. 46714

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 5.36 acres NE/4 33-27N-12E in Lancaster Township of Wells County.

Dated this 13th day of November, 2020

WELLS COUNTY AREA

PLAN COMMISSION

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

