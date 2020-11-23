Larry L Felton, 80, of Marion, died at 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at Heritage Pointe in Warren. He was born Dec. 1, 1939, to James B. and Glennis Lee Felton of Wells County.

He married Judith Ann Persinger Felton in June of 1962 in Santa Ana, Calif. His wife survives.

Also surviving are five daughters, Stephanie (Terrance Johnson) Felton of Fort Wayne, Julie (Patrick) Kennan of Gas City, Tracey (Keith) Holmes of Marion, Joni (Bill) White of Fort Wayne and Julie (Larry) Cole of Lafayette; and nine grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Scott Harris; and a granddaughter.

The Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren is in charge of arrangements.