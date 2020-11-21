Larry E. “Butch” Michael, 76, of Montpelier, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at his residence in Montpelier. He was born July 18, 1944, in Montpelier. He married Glenda Sue Etheridge Michael Feb. 5, 1972 in Montpelier. His wife survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Larry E. (Kelly) Michael II of Montpelier and Sam R. (Christy) Michael of Montpelier; seven grandchildren; and siblings, Nila Sue (Jim) Letterman of Lockwood, Mo., Jerry Michael of Montpelier, Randy Michael of Eaton, and Phyllis (Ron) Sexton of Monticello, Ky.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Richard Michael, and mother, Margaret Esther (McDaniel) Michael.

Calling hours are from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is asked to practice social distancing while in the funeral home.

