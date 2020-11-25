Home Sports Lady Tigers slump in 2nd half, lose to Bulldogs Lady Tigers slump in 2nd half, lose to Bulldogs November 25, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports Lady Knights grind out overtime win Sports Norwell girls’ swim beats Columbia City, boys tie Sports Southern Wells girls get 1st win, defeat Elwood