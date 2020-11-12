Below is a Teen Talk interview with Katie Bone of Southern Wells Junior-Senior High School.

What grade are you in?

I’m in twelfth grade.

What is the funniest thing that has happened to you lately?

Mr. Roush bowing down to me after I got Homecoming Queen. That was pretty funny.

If you could travel anywhere, where would it be and why?

I’d probably say England because of all the stuff you can see.

You’re given a day to do whatever you like with no limits on money or reality. How do you spend your day?

I would ride horses somewhere in the mountains. It would be fun.

What’s your most used emoji?

The laughing face.

What is something that you are proud of a parent or relative for doing?

I’m proud of my mom because all of the stuff that she’s went through, she’s still been like really strong about everything.

What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?

Being bull-headed because sometimes when I set my mind to something, I don’t really back down. But sometimes I need to. We’re working on that.

Do you have any pets?

Yes. I have three dogs (Whiskey, Flash and Eurbo) and a cat (Coke).

What is your favorite class in school and why?

I don’t know. I’d probably say math because I catch onto it easier even if I don’t pay attention. I’ve had the same math teacher just about every year since eighth-grade, and he’s fun.

Are you involved in any activities, related to school and otherwise?

I’m in a lot actually. I play volleyball. I manage boys’ basketball. I’m in FFA. I’m in Sunshine Society. I’m Student Council president. I plan on running track, and I’m doing Spanish Club.

What is your favorite game to play? Why?

I do play a lot of volleyball, not even just school related but with my friends and stuff. It’s my favorite because I have the biggest passion for it.

What did you want to be when you were a little kid?

I think it was a nurse. I think that’s what I always told people.

What’s one thing that can instantly make your day better?

Just being around my friends and being able to laugh with them.

If you could have a super power, what would it be?

Probably like super strength. If I could lift anything, that would be awesome.

If you had to eat one thing for every meal going forward, what would you eat?

I’d have to say pizza, definitely.

If you could have one exotic animal and it was ethically OK to have the exotic animal, what would it be?

Probably a flamingo.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years and how will you get there?

Hopefully married with maybe the start of a family and working in the ag-related stuff. I don’t really know what yet because I haven’t really decided on it. And hopefully very successful, and I plan on doing that by working hard in college and trying to stay true to myself.

What else should I know about you?

I don’t know.

Teen Talk is a service supported by Southern Wells Community Schools, Northern Wells Community Schools, and Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District to promote dialogue and community among area high school students.

Interviewer: Devan Filchak, The Bluffton News-Banner