June Dresser, 95, a resident of Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton departed this life to begin her eternal life Nov. 19, 2020.

Born June 1, 1925, to Arnett and Neola (Whitehurst) Stauffer in Berne, June graduated from Berne High School in 1943.

She met her love, James Dresser, of Bluffton during WWII. She worked at G.E. and sang in the choir as Jim served in the army in Europe. Upon his return, they married on Dec. 7, 1946, and settled in Huntington before moving to Bluffton, where they lived their entire lives.

Survivors include a son, Ron and a daughter-in-law, Kathy of Fort Wayne; two granddaughters, Rachel of New Haven and Leah of Fort Wayne; a grandson, James (Danielle) of Fort Wayne; two sisters, Betty Powell of Bluffton and Toni Brewster of Berne; a great-grandson, Jalen Thompson of New Haven; and a cousin, David (Kathy) Coons of LaGrange, Ill.

June was first a faithful mother and later an employee of Kennedy Rexall Drugstore, where behind the soda fountain, she served many sodas and shakes with a smile. Later she was employed by Bertsch Jewelry store in Bluffton.

June was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church in Bluffton, having given her life to her Savior while at church camp in her teens.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnett and Neola; her husband, life partner and best friend, Jim on Sept. 7, 2000; and her sister Waneta Amstutz.

Memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church in Bluffton or Fort Wayne Rescue Mission.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home immediately following visitation at 2 p.m.

Ron Dresser and Rev. Doug McClure will officiate. Burial will be held at the Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

