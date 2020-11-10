Jimmie T. Imel, 88, of Ossian, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

He was born July 14, 1932, to Belva “Rollie” and Mabel Imel. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. In 1961, he started Imel Insurance which he owned and operated before retiring in 2006. He also owned and operated Waynedale News for 17 years.

In his free time he enjoyed singing and was a long time member of the Summit City Chorus and the quartet “The Last Resort.” He was also a 58-year member of the South Side Club, serving in many capacities.

Surviving family include his wife of 67 years, Shirley Imel; children, Cindy (Pete) Zilinski, Mike (Margy) Imel, Karen (Ron) Perkins, Mark (Cindy) Imel, and Sue (Phil) Christman; 10 grandchildren, David (Sarah) Perkins, Daniel (Miranda) Wright, Jonathon (Sara) Perkins, Erin (Dustin) Auer, Paul Imel, Ashley (Francisco) Bergamo, Kierstin (Mike) Saldivar, Sarah Richter, Whitney (Jimmy) Zhu, and Morgin (Caleb) Buyer; 18 great grandchildren; and siblings Bobbie Imel and Shirley Pitzer.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Marilyn Bell, Dave Imel, and Sally Alspaugh.

A private graveside service will be held. For visitors’ comfort, the family is offering a drive-by visitation with video and family outside and also an interior viewing, if you so choose. Either form of visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, in the parking lot of Life Community Church, 428 S. Oak St. in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to South Side Optimist Club “Friends of Youth.”

The Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home in Ossian is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com