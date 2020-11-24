Gelene M. Murray Garton, 84, of Bluffton, a former resident of Liberty Center, passed away at 6:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Sept. 8, 1936, in Wells County and spent most of her life in southern Wells County.

Gelene was a 1955 graduate of Ossian High School. She had worked at RCA in Marion, in dietary at the Wells Community Hospital, and retired from UTA in Huntington.

Gelene was a member of the Red Hat Club, enjoyed IU basketball as well as local sports, and especially liked to spend time with her family.

She will be sadly missed by her sons, Mike A. (Trudy) Murray of Warren and Jerome “Jody” (Janet) Murray of Montpelier; two daughters, Kim E. Clark of Warren and Barbara “Barbie’ Fugate of Bluffton; a special son, Dault Wilkerson of Warren; a significant other, Jean Marquardt of Ossian; three siblings, Myrtle Sallese of Johnstown, Pa., Lillian Mechling of Huntington, and Nancy Mechling-Garringer of Markle; and 21 grandchildren, Lisa Scott of Fort Wayne, Lori Murray of Bluffton, Kristen McCune of Markle, Ryan Murray of Bluffton, Shannon Murray of Bluffton, Alex Murray of Bluffton, Kyle Murray of Bluffton, Joshua Murray of Warren, Megan West of Bluffton, Chastity Hastings of Bluffton, Bradley Jo E. “B.J.” Allen of Warren, Wendy Ward of Crawfordsville, Clinton Chapman of Montpelier, Dustin Chapman of Bluffton, Andrea Murray of Marion, Tristan Dick of Poneto, Peyton Keim of Fort Wayne, Kyler Fugate of Craigville, Patrick Fugate of Bluffton, Jalen Farmer of Bluffton, and Cameron Farmer of Bluffton; and 32 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dale Mechling; her mother, Nora Maddux Mechling; her first husband, John E. Murray; her husband, Larry Garton; a son, Lincoln E. Murray; and siblings, Carolyn Graves, Dee Mechling, Garnet Mechling, and Dale Mechling Jr.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at the funeral home with Rev. Dewey Zent officiating. Interment will follow in the Mossburg Cemetery in Liberty Center.

Preferred memorials are to the Bluffton Booster Club.

