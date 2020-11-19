Evonne ‘Bonnie’ Captain

Evonne “Bonnie” Captain, 70, of rural Ossian passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. She was born on Oct. 3, 1950, in Fort Wayne, a daughter of the late Reverend Wilbur Lumly and Jessie Marie (Swartz) Monnot.

She worked as a beauty operator in Bluffton and as a caregiver in the Fort Wayne area. In her free time she enjoyed sewing and painting of which she had a natural talent for.

Surviving family include her husband, Rod Captain; sons, Ron (Barb) and Jeffrey Captain; grandchildren, Kimberly Captain and Garrett Meekin; siblings, Ron (Gloria) Monnot, Becky (Dennis) Satterfield, and Shar (Barry) Mechling; and brother-in-law, Dale “Ed” Brown. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her siblings, Judy Brown and Roger Monnot.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St., Ossian with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ossian. Masks are required for all events.

Memorials may be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com