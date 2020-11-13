Emma Hamilton

Emma May (Hunt) Hamilton, 84, of Poneto, passed away at 5:47 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton. She was born on Sunday, Feb. 2, 1936, in Wells County. She married Richard Lee Hamilton on Sunday, April 11, 1954, in the Keystone United Methodist Church; he preceded her in death on Dec. 24, 2013. Emma was a 1954 graduate of Chester Center High School in Wells County and a Ball State graduate, receiving her bachelor’s and master’s degrees. She retired in 1994 from Norwell High School, after 24 years of teaching home economics. Emma was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma, Indiana State Teachers Association (ISTA), Gideons Auxiliary, and the Southern Wells Community Church.

Loving survivors Include her daughter, Deborah (husband, Don) Swartz of Keystone; daughter, Rebecca (husband, Bruce) Whiteleather of Huntington Beach, Calif.; grandson, Daniel Lee (wife, Rebecca) Swartz of Keystone; granddaughter, Davina (husband, Daniel) Schnaars of Huntington; four great-grandchildren, Judah Schnaars, Junia Kay Schnaars, Ethan Swartz and Eli Swartz; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lee Hamilton; father, Gilbert Dewitt Hunt; mother, Nellie Lucille (Tappy) Hunt; and brother, Allen Hunt.

A private family service will be held on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Preferred memorials: Gideons Bible International, P.O. Box 517, Bluffton, IN 46714

