Ed Weisenauer, 81, of Ossian passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

He was born on Nov. 23, 1938, in Indianapolis, the son of the late John H. and Gretchen (Franklin) Weisenauer. He loved classic cars, racing, and working in his shop. He was the original owner and builder of the Baer Field Speedway. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge.

Surviving family include his wife, Carolyn; children, Kellie Boyle, John D. (Lori) Weisenauer, and Bob (Christine) Weisenauer; grandchildren, Aaron, Madeleine, Gretchen, Sarah, and Brittany; and his beloved dog, Bubba. Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his grandsons, John E. Weisenauer and Dillon Kelley.

No services have been scheduled at this time.

Memorials may be made to the American Stroke Association.

