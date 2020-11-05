Dorothy M. Wafford, 83, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday morning, Oct. 29, 2020, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Dorothy was born in Detroit, Mich., on Nov. 19, 1936, to Joseph S. Costa and Lenore F. (Bringard) Costa. Both parents preceded her in death.

Dorothy worked at Corning Glass in Bluffton until it closed and then retired from Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems in Huntington after 36 years of service. She attended New Beginning Church in Bluffton. She enjoyed collecting cookbooks and will be remembered by everyone who knew her by her smile and laugh.

Survivors include two sons, Richard (Debra) Wafford of Ferris, Texas, and Bill (Sherry) Wafford of Bluffton; four grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Pat (Donald) Throneberry, Margie Ducharme, and Joann Wildermuth, all of Michigan.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Davidson.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, in lieu of a traditional funeral gathering, there will be a virtual memorial service held via Facebook on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at 2 p.m., accessible via the following link: https://www.facebook.com/celebrationoflifeNov72020

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

