Dorothy M. Harrison-Foltz, 81, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday morning, Nov. 10, 2020, at Ashton Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center in Fort Wayne.

Dorothy was born in Bluffton on April 28, 1939, to Charles Julian Perry and Mary A. (Osborn) Perry. She married Charlie Dale “Jack” Harrison in Bluffton on Sept. 23, 1956. Jack preceded her in death on Jan. 3, 1995. She later married Gordon Foltz in Fort Wayne on July 10, 1999; he survives.

Dorothy attended Bluffton High School and worked at Rogers Market (later Scott’s Grocery Store) in Waynedale as a cashier for many years. She was also a homemaker and loved spending time with her family.

In addition to her husband, Gordon Foltz of Fort Wayne, Dorothy is survived by four daughters, Tina (Denny) Orr of Fort Wayne, Jackie (Dennis) Bunn of Ossian, Brenda Edwards of Fort Wayne, and Becky Cross (Andy Bagley) of Uniondale; two sons, Jim Harrison (Tammy Burgo) of Fort Wayne and Jeff Harrison (Angie Mix) of Columbia City; 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Raudenbush of Berne.

In addition to her first husband and parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa “Missy” Baker; two sisters, Judy Kay Polston and Anita Henderson; and a brother, Bill Perry.

Visitation will be on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, from 9 until 11 a.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a memorial service at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Private burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are strongly encouraged during the visitation and funeral service. We appreciate your cooperation.

Memorial contributions may be made to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.