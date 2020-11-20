Home State & National News Don’t gather together Don’t gather together November 20, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News State officials emphasize caution for students headed home State & National News Georgia’s final tally confirms Biden’s the winner State & National News NWS warns of high winds, fire danger