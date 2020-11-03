Diann E. Huss, 65, of Decatur, passed away on Sunday morning, Nov. 1, 2020, at her residence in Decatur.

Diann was born Dec. 7, 1954, in Bluffton to Earl L. and Mildred A. Johnson Huss.

She was part of ARC and Bi-County Services for many years. She enjoyed country music, watching wrestling or any sporting events.

Survivors include her mother, Mildred Huss of Bluffton; brothers, Dave (Margie) Huss of Ossian, Don (Vicky) Huss and Doug Huss of Bluffton; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father; a brother, Dan Huss; two sisters-in-law, Judy Huss and Mar Huss; and three nieces, Stephanie Huss, Angela McHenry and Meredith McCarter.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Les Cantrell officiating. Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday prior to the service. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial can be made in Diann’s memory to Bi-County Services.

The safety of the family and all visitors is our utmost priority. For everyone’s safety, we ask that you practice social distancing. Masks are required for visitation and for Diann’s service. We appreciate your cooperation and patience.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.