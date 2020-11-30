Diane Marie Betz Owen, 72 of Bluffton, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.

She was born on June 20, 1948, in Bluffton to Robert Lyle Betz, Sr. and Mary Eileen (McGough) Betz. Diane graduated from Bluffton High School in 1966 and graduated from Taylor University in 1970 with a degree in elementary education. She later went on to earn her Masters degree in special education from the University of St. Francis and a subsequent endorsement in visual impairment. She taught special education for more than 40 years at Warren Elementary School, Poplar Grove Elementary School and for the Adams-Wells Special Services Cooperative. While at the Co-op, she taught students in six different school districts in Adams and Wells Counties. She retired from teaching in 2013, but continued to serve as a substitute teacher in Adams and Wells Counties until the early part of 2020.

Diane was a member of Park Community Church.

Diane and Larry Wayne Owen were married on June 21, 1974, at Park United Brethren in Christ Church in Bluffton. He preceded her in death on March 21, 2017.

Diane is survived by her children; Sarah Anne Owen of Washington, D.C., Julie Marie (Rev. Duane) Modlin and Mark Robert (Rachel) Owen, both of Bluffton, along with four grandchildren Sophie Marie and Emma Rose Modlin, and Judah Michael and Isabelle Virginia Owen. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law; Luana (Owen) Walker and Judith (Anderson) Owen, both of Albion.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Larry, a brother Robert Lyle Betz, Jr., and a sister Deborah Jane (Betz) Reinhard.

A private service will take place on Wednesday, (Dec. 2, 2020) at Park Community Church in Bluffton, with Pastor Dennis Wood and Rev. Duane Modlin officiating. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Public visitation will take place on Tuesday, (Dec. 1, 2020) from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

The safety of the family and all visitors is our utmost priority. For everyone’s safety, we ask that you practice social distancing. Masks are required for visitation and for the funeral and cemetery service. During the current COVID-19 guidelines, we are only allowed a limited number of people in the building at a time. We appreciate your cooperation and patience.

Memorials may be made to Park Community Church (please designate for general fund or for FoodFight!) or Visiting Nurse.

