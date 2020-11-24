Deborah K. “Deb” Meyer, 64, of rural Ossian was called to Heaven on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. She was born on Oct. 3, 1956, in Charlotte, N.C., a daughter of the late John and Margaret (Hough) Lanier.

She graduated from Wayne High School in 1975. She worked at Kmart for 25 years and 10 years at Fort Wayne Metals. She was a member at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Ossian. In her free time, she enjoyed going on vacation and spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving family include her loving husband of 43 years, Rick Meyer, whom she married on Oct. 1, 1977; children, Christopher Meyer, Bradley (Amanda) Meyer, and Janelle (Dale) Klingenberger; grandchildren, Maverick, Colby, and one due to arrive in January; and sisters, Sue Stone and Patricia (Rod) Smith. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her brother-in-law, Fred Stone.

A private family funeral service will be held. A public gathering of family and friends will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 6514 East 750 North, Ossian. Masks will be required. Burial will be in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Cemetery, Ossian.

Memorials may be made to the church.

Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, Ossian is in care of the arrangements.

