Dale E. Fiechter, 94, of Bluffton, passed away Saturday evening, Nov. 21, 2020, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Dale was born on April 18, 1926, in Wells County to John and Lydia (Gerber) Fiechter. He married Doris Tonner in Bluffton on June 27, 1948. She preceded him in death on Feb. 15, 2018.

Dale was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church and was a longtime farmer in Wells County. After retiring from farming, he worked for J&R Products in Bluffton for 30 years. He will be remembered as a kind and loving person who was always willing to help anyone in need.

Survivors include two daughters, Jeni (Ed) Schwartz of Bluffton and Gloria (Phil) Grant of Antwerp, Ohio; two sons, Tony (Peg) Fiechter of Bluffton and Kevin Fiechter of Fort Wayne; 14 grandchildren; and 61 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, Dale was preceded in death by three brothers, Gerald, John, and Ervin Fiechter; seven sisters, Alice Aschliman, Lillian Bertsch, Marie Drayer, Velma Kipfer, Doris Neuenschwander, Mildred Neuenschwander, and Irene Reinhard; along with a great-granddaughter, Abiline Marie Fiechter.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and health restrictions in our community, private family services are being held at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, officiated by Ron Kipfer. Burial will be at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Care Retirement Community.

