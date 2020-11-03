Crystal Marietta Mansbarger, 87, of Montpelier, died at 8:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Columbus Regional Health in Columbus, Ind.

She was born Aug. 22, 1933, in Gas City, Ind. She married Ralph E. Mansbarger Nov. 22, 1949, in Gas City; her husband preceded her in death Feb. 8, 2018.

Survivors include her daughters, Melody Jackson of Montpelier, Kathy Padgett of Bluffton, and Teresa Shoffner of Florida; a son, Ralph E. Mansbarger II of Montpelier; seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Rosemary Hammons of Gas City.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, James C. Blackburn and Crystal L. Couch, and two grandchildren.

There will be no services at this time.

Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com