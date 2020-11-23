Carolyn Joan Bennett, 88, a resident of the Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton, departed this life to begin her eternal life on Nov. 21, 2020.

She was born Aug. 6, 1932, in Warren, Ind., to Victor D. and Mabel Briggs Hardin. Both parents preceded her in death. She met the love of her life, Claude E. Bennett, and they married March 17, 1951, in Montpelier. Her husband preceded her in death March 8, 2006.

She graduated from Warren High School. She was a lifelong member of First Church of Christ in Bluffton. She was employed with Franklin Electric in Bluffton for 40 years, retiring in 1992. Carolyn enjoyed shopping, game shows, crosswords, and puzzles. She was a 40-year survivor of breast cancer.

Survivors include a son, Michael (Pam) Bennett of Bluffton; a daughter, Marcia Hernandez of Roxboro, N.C.; a sister, Sharon Love of Warren, Ohio; five grandchildren, Shane Foss of Tennessee, Shawn Foss of Florida, Chad Hayes of North Carolina, April Courtice of Ohio, and Angie Brinneman of Kansas; and 15 great-grandchildren, Destiny Foss, Austin Foss, Amber Stokes, Kylee Stokes, Cierra Stokes, Anthony Foss, Joseph Foss, Isabelle Hayes, Abbigail Hayes, Brooklyn Hayes, Sydney Brinneman, Maxwell Bigs, Trey Courtice and Alex Coutice.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Carolyn is preceded in death by a brother, Warren Hardin; two sisters, Jane Smith and Betty Ellen Owens; and a great-granddaughter, Audrey Courtice, on April 17, 2019.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family celebration will take place at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A private family burial service will follow at the Redman Cemetery in Warren with Pastor Mark Dauterman officiating.

Memorial contributions in Carolyn’s memory may be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation Inc. or to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted with the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton.