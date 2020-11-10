Carolyn J. Foster, 85, of Berne and formerly a long-time Bluffton resident, passed away Saturday morning, Nov. 7, 2020, at Swiss Village in Berne.

Carolyn was born in Warren on June 11, 1935, to Alva W. and Osa L. (Oxley) Roberts. She married Raymond J. Foster in Warren on Oct. 29, 1956. He preceded her in death on Aug. 18, 1989.

A 1953 graduate of Warren High School, Carolyn later received her nursing degree from Holzer Hospital in Gallipolis, Ohio, in 1956. She worked at Caylor-Nickel Hospital in Bluffton as a nurse for 42 years until retiring in 1998, serving 35 of those years as the director of the emergency room.

Hobbies of Carolyn’s included cross-stitching, crossword puzzles, and genealogy. As of the past few years, she enjoyed all the activities at Swiss Village, especially Bingo. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and other activities.

Survivors include a daughter, Lisa R. (Pastor Steve) Arnold of Portland; a son, Kevin L. (Lori) Foster of Monroe; five grandchildren, Jesse Arnold, Sydney Arnold, Josh (Julie) Foster, Travis (Lindsay) Foster, and Kayla Foster; and seven great-grandchildren, Jencee, Jaxsen, Jordyn, Judsen, and Jarren Foster, and Ryker and Kynlee Foster. She is also survived by a sister, Lois Spears of Warren; two brothers, George (Anita) Roberts of Roanoke and Sam Roberts of Warren; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Roberts; and a brother-in-law, Wendell (Judy) Foster.

In addition to her parents and husband, Carolyn was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth and Paul Roberts, and an infant sister, Lillian Roberts.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Services will immediately follow the visitation on Wednesday at 1 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Jeff Gaskill officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are appreciated and strongly encouraged for the visitation and funeral service. We appreciate your cooperation.

Memorial donations may be made to Swiss Village Activities Department.

Online condolences can be shared at www.goodwincaleharnish.com