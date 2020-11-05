Mrs. Bonita L. “Bonnie” Jeffers, 81, of New Canton, Ill., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Barry Community Care Center in Barry, Ill.

She was born June 26, 1939, in El Dara, Ill., to Sylvan Lorraine and Marjorie Lee Myers. They preceded her in death.

She married Billy Gene “Bill” Jeffers Nov. 25, 1956, at the El Dara Christian Church in El Dara. He preceded her in death July 24, 2002.

She is survived by five children, Lisa (Bruce ) Spann of Barry, Ill., Lorrie (Dean) Hall of New Canton, Ill., Mark (Kristy) Jeffers of Barry, Ill., Stephen (Karen) Jeffers of Markle, and Stacy (Michael) Haggerty of Warren; a well-loved niece Carolyn Campbell who lived with her for many years; four grandsons, Shannon Spann of Warren, Brad Spann, of Bethalto, Ill., Adam Hall of Fort Wayne, and Seth Hall of Frankford, Mo.; seven granddaughters, Nicole Leas of Marion, Leah Hackworth of Charlotte, N.C., Stephenie Hensley of Markle, Sarah Glascow of Markle, Cassie Miller of Roanoke, Kialee Jeffers of Quincy, Ill., and Kara Jeffers of Barry, Ill.; one stepgrandchild, Josh Johnson of Lebanon; 20 great-grandchildren; threestep-great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two brothers, David (Debra) Myers of Hannibal, Mo., and Thomas Myers of Quincy, Ill.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by a brother, James Myers, and a sister, Diana (Jody) Lynch.

Bonnie enjoyed doing volunteer work, prison ministry and would open her home to missionary students. She loved her friends and family and never knew a stranger.

There is no visitation. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Taylor-Martin Cemetery, El Dara, Ill. Burial will be in Taylor-Martin Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the El Dara Christian Church.

Kirgan Funeral Home in Barry is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to kirganfh.com