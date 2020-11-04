Home State & National News Biden and Trump locked in tight races in few battleground states Biden and Trump locked in tight races in few battleground states November 4, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Virus hospitalizations surge as pandemic shadows U.S. election State & National News Hospitals competing for nurses as U.S. coronavirus cases surge State & National News State reports nearly 2,800 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths