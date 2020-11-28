Betty Jean Adams Johns, 89, of Bluffton, passed in her sleep Friday morning, Nov. 27, 2020, at the Markle Health & Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Feb. 14, 1931, to Ruby and John Adams in Wells County. She married Keith Johns April 8, 1950; her husband passed Nov. 17, 1989.

She graduated from Bluffton High School and was employed at Service Finance Co. and later retired from Old First National Bank, both in Bluffton. She enjoyed playing cards, dominoes, and especially seeing and making treats for her great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her two children, Rhonda (Glenn) Ryan and Mike (Deb) Johns, both of Bluffton. Grandchildren include Heath (Wendy) Schlagenhauf, Heather (Todd) Morgan, and Brady (Brenda) Johns of Bluffton and Jeremy Johns of Hawaii. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, along with her two brothers, Howard “Red” (Marciele) Adams of Fort Wayne and Bob (Vonita) Adams of Muncie; and a sister, Elanda (Dave) Poff of Bluffton;

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Richard (Violet) Adams and Bill (Pat) Adams, and two sisters, Ruth Ann (Russell) Hollingsworth and Jody (Herman) Satterfield.

A family service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. There will be visitation for one hour prior to the service. Tony Garton and Rhonda Ryan will celebrate Betty’s life. Burial will follow at the Stahl Cemetery in Petroleum.

The safety of the family and all visitors is our utmost priority. For everyone’s safety, we ask that you practice social distancing. Masks are required for visitation and for the funeral and cemetery service. During current COVID-19 guidelines, we are only allowed a limited number of people in the building at a time. We appreciate your cooperation and patience.

Friends wishing to watch Betty’s service can do so from the safety of their home, utilizing a Zoom meeting. You can login using the Zoom meeting I.D. # 873 6479 4016 and you can login after 1:45 P.M. on Monday, Nov. 30.

Memorials may be made to the Wells County Food and Clothing Bank

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www. thomarich.com