Betty Ellen Griffith, 80, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at her home, with her husband by her side, on Saturday.

She was born Jan. 7, 1940, in Montpelier, to Arthur and Geraldine Carnes. She married Allen L. “Skip” Griffith Nov. 15, 1958. Her husband survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Allen L. “Al” Griffith II and Kevin (Bobbi) Griffith; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; a brother, Art “Sonny” (Nancy) Carnes; and a sister, Patricia Needler.

A private celebration of life will be held when appropriate.

